Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS.

Infinera Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Infinera

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 176,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.