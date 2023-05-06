Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 2,599,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of brokerages have commented on INFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.