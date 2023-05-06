Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.74 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 593,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

