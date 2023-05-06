Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-2.74 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,679.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 628,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 593,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.