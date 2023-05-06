Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.74 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of IR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.17. 3,022,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

