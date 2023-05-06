Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Trading Down 8.3%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.58 and last traded at $83.58. 21,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 80,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

