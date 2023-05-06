Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. Ingredion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.70-$9.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.40. 346,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ingredion by 68.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Read More

