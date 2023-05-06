Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

