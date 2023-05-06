Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director Acquires $28,960.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares in the company, valued at $284,734.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

