Insider Buying: Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) CFO Purchases $12,513.15 in Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,513.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $863.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,958 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

