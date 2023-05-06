Insider Buying: Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) CFO Purchases $12,513.15 in Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) CFO Willliam J. Iv Wallace purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,513.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Origin Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $863.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.
Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Origin Bancorp Company Profile
Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.