Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $49,671.58.

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $413,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $428,250.00.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 6.1 %

PRVA opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.