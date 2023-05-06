Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $5,572.20.

Intapp stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $47.04.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Intapp by 417.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

