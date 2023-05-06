International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on June 28th

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Seaways to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. International Seaways has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,944 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1,167.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 122,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 104,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Dividend History for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

