International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on June 28th

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Seaways to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. International Seaways has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,944 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 825.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1,167.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 122,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 104,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

