Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 306,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,694. The company has a market cap of $275.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

About Intrepid Potash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.