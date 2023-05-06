Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

