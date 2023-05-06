iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Shares Down 2.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 109,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 167,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 33.42% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

