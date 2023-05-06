iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,959.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.