iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,959.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

