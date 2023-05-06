Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

IRM opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

