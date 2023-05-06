iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 123,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 43,032 shares.The stock last traded at $98.56 and had previously closed at $99.34.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

