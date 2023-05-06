iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,878 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

