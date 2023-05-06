iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $31,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

