iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 27,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

