iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.77. 298,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

