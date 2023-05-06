iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.02. The stock had a trading volume of 198,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,381. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.96. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $197.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

