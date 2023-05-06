Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.22 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 422,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $9,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 340,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 816,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 214,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.