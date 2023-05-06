Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.34. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 406,581 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Iveda Solutions from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.
