Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 20.1 %

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

