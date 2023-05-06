Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JWLLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.