JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $345.85 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $345.85 million and $102.90 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

