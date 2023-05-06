Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.52

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and traded as high as $50.48. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 1,801 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

