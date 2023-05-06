Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $147,915.44 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,732.50 or 1.00098913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01003048 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,282.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

