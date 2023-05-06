Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.17 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $147,973.06 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,910.74 or 1.00037293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01003048 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,282.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

