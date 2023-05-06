JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-345.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.99 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

JFrog Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,428,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,309. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.45.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.91.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,332,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at $176,332,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,144 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

