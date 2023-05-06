JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5-83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.77 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,428,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.45.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.91.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares in the company, valued at $176,085,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 33,120 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $798,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,303,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,085,504.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. State of Wyoming raised its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

