John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 43.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.34.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,346 shares of company stock valued at $38,426,190 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.19.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

