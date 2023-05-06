John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $433,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CAO Michael John Daley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

