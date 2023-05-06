JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 279,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 213,213 shares.The stock last traded at $40.92 and had previously closed at $41.14.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,875,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,677,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,017 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 867,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.