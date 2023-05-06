Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,335.00

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,335 ($16.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($16.93). Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($16.68), with a volume of 180,307 shares traded.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £159.73 million and a P/E ratio of -31.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

