Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on K. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $222,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

