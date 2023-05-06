Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KROS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

About Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

