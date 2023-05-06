Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.
Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of KROS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $59.96.
KROS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
