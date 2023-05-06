KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Trinity Industries in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TRN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of -1.15 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

