Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,725,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 631,673 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

