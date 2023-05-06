Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kirby by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Kirby by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $217,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

