Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 390 ($4.87) target price on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.36) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.28 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,345.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.63.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Kitwave Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is 4,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kitwave Group

About Kitwave Group

In related news, insider Paul Young sold 323,627 shares of Kitwave Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £754,050.91 ($942,092.59). 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.