KOK (KOK) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $25.67 million and approximately $730,871.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.04115267 USD and is down -14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $776,893.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

