Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Koppers has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

