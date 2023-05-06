Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.32. 7,676,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

