Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 657.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 394,029 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 732,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $11,216,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.