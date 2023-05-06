Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.66 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 524,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,650. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

