Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $28.74. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 26,246 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,331,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

