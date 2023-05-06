Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $28.74. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 26,246 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,331,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.