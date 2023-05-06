Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.52. 632,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 115.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.